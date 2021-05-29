Tips for staying safe and healthy during Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Mona Hacker at Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to disclose a doctor’s tips on how to stay safe and healthy this Memorial Day weekend.

Dr. Hacker echoed the CDC’s recommendation that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance, however, those unvaccinated still need to engage in socially-distanced behavior.

Lifeguards and police will have extra staffing on duty this weekend to monitor the large crowds.