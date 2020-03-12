Tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19-related scams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Secret Service recently issued warnings against scams and disinformation campaigns around spread of coronavirus

With so much fear, curiosity and sometimes even desperation about the coronavirus, as people search for answers, the criminals come out.

There is a lot of fake information going around on social media and even phishing scams.

Skylar Crowley Community Relations Specialist at the Better Business Bureau, was in studio to show us what to be on the look out for.