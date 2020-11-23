Tips on Preparing Your Thanksgiving Turkey from Chef Deborah Scott

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chef Deborah Scott, Executive Chef and Partner, Cohn Restaurant Group joined Good Morning San Diego to share some tips on preparing your Thanksgiving turkey.

Chef Deb said Iowa Meat Farms and Siesel’s have fresh, private label, all-natural turkeys from Minnesota. The turkeys are free-range and fed good quality grain.

Cooking time: 13 minutes per pound at 350° and she recommends not stuffing your bird.

Chef Deb’s favorite brine is:

3c apple cider

2 gal cold water

4T rosemary

5 cloves of garlic

1 1/2c kosher salt

2T peppercorns

5 bay leaves

3 cinnamon sticks

3 orange rinds

1 1/2c brown sugar

2T rosemary

1T aniseed or fennel seed

To roast:

Place some chopped celery, onions and carrots in the bottom of the roasting pan, and lay the bird over top.

(I also like placing these aromatics in the cavity of the bird as well, along with some orange and clove.)

I like beginning the roasting process with the breast side down, then after an hour, turning it upright.

At this point, vent the turkey with aluminum foil, and remove it for the last half hour of roasting, to allow the skin to get crispy.

I also recommend trussing your turkey:

Tuck the wings under the turkey and place a string under the breast and up over the turkey. Cross the legs and tie in a bow.

Be sure your turkey is cooked to 165°.

Allow your turkey to rest for an hour before carving.

There are some amazing sides to go along with your turkey, available at Coasterra for pick-up. The sides are inspired by dishes from Indigo Grill, and our valued Guests have been adding them to their Thanksgiving celebration for years.