Tips sought in unsolved Vista arson fire





#Arson The @SDSheriff Bomb/Arson Unit wants your help in identifying the suspect who started a January 17th fire in @cityofvista that caused $2,000,000 in damage. Read the news release: https://t.co/zSF0XAmkaO. If you have any info, call @sdcrimestoppers: (888) 580-8477. pic.twitter.com/hGfOJZaESo — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who sparked a blaze that caused an estimated $2 million worth of damage in a commercial district in Vista.

The arson fire erupted in an alley behind a market in the 400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 17 and quickly spread to nearby businesses, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze forced evacuations of several apartments above the grocery store but caused no reported injuries.

The man who set the fire was described as a heavyset Latino in his 20s to mid-30s with short, dark hair.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives track down the perpetrator was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.