Tips to improve your Internet connection during this pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re like everyone else these days, you’re probably spending a lot more time on the Internet. Your children are learning from home. You or your spouse are working online and sometimes, you’re even chatting virtually with relatives and friends.

Cox Communications which provides Internet service to about 70% of San Diego County says there are some things you can do to make your Internet connection function more efficiently.

Chanelle Hawken with Cox said you should check your router and modem and see if they are up to date or need to be replaced. She also said people who are video gamers may want to do updates at night when there’s less traffic. If you’re downloading a movie, you may want to do that overnight. Turn off iPads if they’re not being used. All of these things will help with bandwidth issues.

Cox Communications also has a program for school children whose families qualify for public assistance . Through a program called Connect2Compete, those families can obtain free Internet service for two months. The equipment and customer support is also free.

Hawken estimated that thousands of families in the San Diego Unified School District will gain Internet access through the program.