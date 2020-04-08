Tips to keep kids engaged in reading while at home

During these unprecedented times, parents have now had to assume the role as teachers in a homeschool situation, a role that is very foreign to many of them. Incorporating reading into their day-to-day schedule is crucial.

Jennifer Vassel, children’s book author, speaker and creative entrepreneur, shared some tips on engaging kids with more reading.

Tips for Reading Success:

1) When reading to your kids, stop periodically and ask your child questions. This helps to check their understanding of the book, keep them engaged, and to get them to think beyond the story.

2) For independent readers, provide your child with sticky notes or a notebook. Encourage them to stop every couple of pages to write down their thoughts, questions, things that confuse them, predictions and/or summaries of what they have read so far.

3) Have your child write a story about what they think will happen next with the main character. Challenge them to use their imagination. By incorporating extension activities after reading, you allow the child to process what they’ve read, demonstrate their understanding of the story, and extend their thinking on a different level.

4) Have your child write their own story and create their own illustration for the book.

5) Try not to use reading and writing as a punishment or barrier to FUN. “You can’t play video games until you read these chapters” or saying something of the like can cause a negative association to reading and writing. Instead, be an active participant in the reading activities and say “Want to have some fun together with a book? We can learn some things together!”. Ask questions, problem solve with them. Work through the creative activities with them. Will will help build engagement and a love for reading and writing.