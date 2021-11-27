Tips to manage holiday stress for recovering addicts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are often full of fun for many, but might not be for those feeling holiday stress and for those dealing with addictions.

Your Crisis Coach, Scott Silverman, of Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego on Thanksgiving evening to discuss how folks can manage holiday stress.

If you’re trying not to drink but other people are asking questions, just simply tell them that you’re driving, Silverman advised.

It helps to have a non-alcoholic drink with you, such as an iced Coke with a lime wedge, Silverman added.

Call Silverman anytime if you need help at 619 993 2738.