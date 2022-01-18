Tis the season to pay taxes, tax season starts Jan. 24





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tax filing season begins Jan. 24, 2022. The IRS will begin processing 2021 tax year returns in two weeks.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Raphael Tulino, IRS Media Relations, about the upcoming tax filings and helpful tips.

“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays. Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year. And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays.”