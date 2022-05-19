Title 42 expected to be lifted at the southern border on May 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration is expected to lift Title 42 on May 23.

Title 42 was instated by former President Donald Trump to diminish the spread of COVID-19 within the U.S. by allowing border officials to turn away migrants seeking asylum without due process.

Several Republican-led states have challenged the expected move, saying that lifting the order would be unlawful.

Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the Border Patrol Council, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this move.