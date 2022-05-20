Title 42 is here to stay a little while longer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Federal Judge in Louisiana has ruled that the Title-42 COVID-19 Asylum Restrictions must continue at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Esther Valdes Clayton, Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to elaborate on the ruling.

During a preliminary injunction hearing US District Judge, Robert Summerhays, ordered that restrictions at our southern border must continue.

The ruling now blocks the Biden Administration’s plan for the Title 42 restrictions to expire this Monday, May 23rd.

The measure was enacted by the CDC back in March of 2020 and provides for asylum-seeking migrants to be turned away in order3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

KUSI also talked with Rodney Scott, retired US Border Agent, about Title 42’s extension.