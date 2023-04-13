Title 42 set to expire next month, asylum seekers flood border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Title 42 is set to expire next month and the Biden administration is making moves to deal with the surge.

Customs and Border Protection has made it clear that their facilities are not equipped to deal with the mass influx of migrants already preparing to cross into the United States to claim Asylum when the public health emergency ends on May 11.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the issue.