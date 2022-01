Today is National Penguin Awareness Day!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s National Penguin Awareness Day! How cool is this, Kacey McKinnon visited all the cute penguins at SeaWorld San Diego to celebrate their special day

Today I learned that I’m scared of penguins. I wanted them all to waddle away — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) January 20, 2022