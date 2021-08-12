Today is the deadline for public comments on Borrego Springs sexually violent predator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community groups are continuing to address the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield in a Borrego Springs neighborhood.

Residents have until the end of Wednesday to submit public comments in an effort to persuade a San Diego judge to deny his placement into a house for a second time.

The hearing on the proposed placement is set for Sept. 13.

Comments can be made by phone at (858) 495-3619, and by email at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org

Survivor Mary Taylor joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her view on the proposed placement.

Taylor described that she attended the Borrego Springs’s town hall meeting regarding the placement last week, where she learned how close the proposed home would be to homes where children either live or visit, as well as a pre-school, and the fact that the area is a dark sky community, where not many streetlights are present.