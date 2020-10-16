Today is the deadline to apply for Federal CARES Act help

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Supervisors recently voted to accept additional money from the Federal CARES Act. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 16th at midnight. If you have already applied for the small business stimulus grant program, you do not need to apply again.

For those who did not receive money, county supervisors will be considering your applications for this next round of funding.

Supervisor Jim Desmond explained on Good Morning San Diego that each supervisor gets an additional $1.4 million to distribute to their respective district.