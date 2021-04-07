Today is the last day to vote in the special election for the 79th State Assembly District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shirley Weber’s appointment as California’s Secretary of State opened up tonight’s special election, which seeks to fill the vacated seat for the 79th Assembly District.

The winner will represent the communities of southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

Initial results will be released after 8 p.m. Cynthia Paes said, which will include mail-in ballots that have been received and processed prior to election day.

The two winners left standing will be certified by April 15.

Cynthia Paes, Interim Registrar of Voters from the County Registrar of Voters, joined KUSI to discuss the special election process happening tonight.