Today marks six months since Maya Millete disappeared

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On January 7, 2021, Chula Vista mother of three Maya Millete disappeared.

Questions regarding her disappearance still gnaw at the Chula Vista and greater San Diego community.

The Chula Vista Police Department is continuing to investigate the mystery of Maya Millete.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss her missing sister, six months from the day.