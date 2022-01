Today marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the U.S.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, President Biden claimed that he was “very satisfied” with the way his administration has handled COVID since he took office a year ago. But do the numbers back him up?

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Justin Hart, Rational Ground Founder, about why his claim of satisfaction is so shocking to hear.