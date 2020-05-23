Todd Gloria on reopening the economy and reducing unemployment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unemployment continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many people still have yet to receive unemployment benefits from the State.

Assemblymember and San Diego mayoral candidate Todd Gloria joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what he learned from unemployment officials this week in a committee hearing.

Gloria also worked on securing some relaxed regulations from Alcohol Beverage Control to help these restaurants do more under the public health guidelines.

The “Back to Work SD” task force was recently created to help people make progress in getting back to work. Gloria gave an update the task force’s progress.