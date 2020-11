Todd Gloria speaks as early results show he is likely to win San Diego mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After early results show Todd Gloria has a big lead in the race to become the next Mayor of San Diego, Barbara Bry has packed up her stuff and went home.

Bry did not concede the race, but it is extremely likely that she has lost.

Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria spoke after early results show he will become the next Mayor of San Diego.