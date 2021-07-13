Todd Tibbits named new President and CEO of YMCA of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA of San Diego County announced that Todd Tibbits has been named the new President and CEO of the organization.

“We are delighted that this exhaustive national search has brought Todd into our YMCA of San Diego County family,” said Kathy Scott, Chair of the YMCA of San Diego County Corporate Board of Directors. “Todd is exactly what our Y needs right now. He brings a proven ability to drive strategic growth and operational excellence in intricate and multifaceted organizations, foster and grow community partnerships, and will provide undisputed value to our donors and members.”

Tibbits joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new role at the YMCA of San Diego County.

“The YMCA movement is my passion,” said Todd Tibbits, outgoing president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, North Carolina. “Throughout this CEO search process, I recognized just how closely aligned my personal values and vision are with those of the YMCA of San Diego County. I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring my decades of leadership and member service experience to San Diego and to continue creating positive social change by partnering with others to meet the needs of San Diego’s most vulnerable youth and families.”

Tibbits was president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte since 2016, where he led strategic vision for one of the ten largest YMCAs in the United States. It had a pre-pandemic operating budget of $99M and the highest membership revenue of any YMCA in the country throughout the pandemic. Prior to that role, Tibbits was chief operating officer of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities where he led day-to-day operations serving 300,000 people annually with 7,000 employees. In 1992, he began his career in Lansing, MI before leading the YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo, OH and executing strategic vision for Northwest Ohio’s largest social service organization covering four counties and two states.