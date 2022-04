Toddler comes home after 848 days in the hospital due to premature birth





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – A toddler was released from Rady Children’s Hospital Tuesday after a critical premature birth and spending 848 days in the hospital.

Doctors have said that this situation is one they have never seen before.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Rady Children’s Hospital in Kearny Mesa with more details on the long journey.