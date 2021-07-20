Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House





WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017. It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president.

Brady made a joke about doubters of Tampa Bay’s win and President Biden’s election victory, along with his nickname “Sleepy Joe,” comparing it to him once being called “Sleepy Tom.”

Biden used the occasion to tell Buccaneers players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.

Tom Brady and the @Buccaneers visited President Biden at the White House. Brady made jokes about Biden's election win and nickname, explaining that one time people called him "Sleepy Tom." More info: https://t.co/lfhhqxSJRe pic.twitter.com/dxyWrr7tR1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 20, 2021