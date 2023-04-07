Tom Del Beccaro: California’s reparations proposals are out of control

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing to be the first state to pay our reparations to descendants of slavery.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro is amongst the many Californians who believe a state that never had slavery should not be expected to pay reparations for it.

“Newsom has started a political process he may no longer be able to control. The size and scope of the current demands of the Reparations Committee are the proverbial toothpaste out of the tube. Newsom may come to regret this attempt to be first in the nation on reparations.” — Tom Del Beccaro

Beccaro joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his opinion on the subject.