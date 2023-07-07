Tom Del Beccaro: Cocaine in White House another example of Biden’s being above the law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Secret Service found cocaine in a highly secured part of the White House, very close to the situation room.

But, the Biden Administration claims they cannot figure out who the cocaine belongs to.

Obviously, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has a long history of rampant drug use, and he is the main culprit.

Hunter Biden has been living in the White House recently, and family has more relaxed security protocols to enter the White House.

KUSI Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why the White House is failing to determine who is responsible for the cocaine.