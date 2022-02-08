Tom Del Beccaro discusses California mask hypocrisy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced fully-vaccinated people will be able to ditch their masks indoors in most situations starting Feb. 15, according to California’s Department of Public Health Monday.

The indoor mask requirement was enacted back in December in response to a spike in positive cases, but now cases are trending down.

Masks will still be required state-wide on public transit, homeless shelters, and for healthcare and long-term care facilities.

Additional testing requirements for people visiting nursing homes and hospitals will also expire, effective immediately.

School mask rules will also remain in place, but the governor indicated that he would issue an update on that guidance soon.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the nation’s mask mandates.