Tom Del Beccaro discusses the latest on recall Gov. Newsom effort

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the upcoming recall election, some say Gov. Gavin Newsom is now trying to buy the favor of California voters.

This has come after the governor announced the state will be paying all back rent due, in addition to the most lucrative vaccine lottery program in the nation.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the latest in the effort to remove Gov. Newsom from office.