Tom Del Beccaro: DOJ & FBI are now in business of picking presidential candidates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinny about the legal causes and ramifications of the federal raid on former-president Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Del Beccaro stipulated that this was a politically motivated raid meant to scare Trump out of joining the 2024 presidential race. Del Beccaro suggested that recent attacks on the former-president are evidence that certain actors within the federal government are over-stepping their bounds.

“The DOJ and the FBI (are) now in the business of deciding who can run for President of the United States, and that is an incredibly serious and dangerous moment,” he explained.

"We can't sugarcoat this anymore."@TomDelBeccaro explains, "we have a FBI and a Department of Justice that is now in the game of choosing candidates" Full Interview: https://t.co/YD295TKPek pic.twitter.com/mEI2OIEzbB — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 10, 2022