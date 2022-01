Tom Del Beccaro evaluates Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in first year on the job





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris made history when she assumed the role of the first female and woman of color Vice President.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Harris’ first year as Vice President.

Del Beccaro recently wrote an op-ed published in Fox News entitled “Kamala Harris’ self-inflicted, bad first year.”