Tom Del Beccaro gives final thoughts on recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California’s final recall election results trickle in, KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, who has been following the election alongside KUSI for months.

Gov. Newsom prioritized high-speed rail over forest fires, Del Beccaro said, he’s just not fit for the job, he added.

What might be of interest to some is that Republicans used to vote mostly by absentee ballot, while Democrats more often voted in person, Del Beccaro said.

These days, this trend has turned completely around, he added.