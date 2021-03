Tom Del Beccaro gives Update on the campaign to recall Govenor Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The deadline to submit the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is two weeks away on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The campaign currently says it has about 1.8 million signatures, more than needed, but still needs to undergo the verification process.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined Good Morning San Diego for an update on the efforts to recall the governor.