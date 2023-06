Tom Del Beccaro: Nobody is buying the “Bidenomics” plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden unveiled his new “Bidenomics” economic philosophy to “restore the American dream.”

Biden and his administration claim the plan will grow the economy, and benefit the middle class.

But with inflation and decreasing wages, middle class Americans are not buying it.

Tom Del Beccarro joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why Americans won’t fall for the Bidenomic success story.

Bidenomics as an economic philosophy will not only restore the American dream – it’ll bring us together as a nation. I’ve long said it’s never been a good bet to bet against America. And I can honestly say I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future. pic.twitter.com/FwSRBRNoFs — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2023