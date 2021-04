Tom Del Beccaro on California recall getting enough signatures to make ballot





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom have collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified.

That’s about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall when voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him?

The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first. Caitlyn Jenner last week joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom.

Chairman of RescueCalifornia.org and CaRevival.com, Tom Del Beccaro, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recall.