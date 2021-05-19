Tom Del Beccaro on Gov. Newsom managing California’s budget surplus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election, the state can now expect a whopping $75.7 billion state budget surplus and another round of stimulus checks for middle-class Californians.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the governor’s state budget surplus.

Del Beccaro mentioned that the state is $2 trillion in debt, and the burden has fallen on the back of the state’s small businesses.

He added that the governor’s budget surplus was “plain, vote-buying.”

Del Beccaro argued that if the government has a surplus, it should be given back to the people, rather than redirected by the government.

“It just shows you that he thinks he’s Santa Claus at this point,” Del Beccaro added.