Tom Del Beccaro on Kevin Faulconer’s drop from gubernatorial race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced on Thursday that he would be dropping out of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Faulconer also ran for governor during the 2021 recall election, but did not win the election.

Reportedly, Newsom’s approval rating has dropped below 50%.

KUSI Political Contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Faulconer’s drop from the race.