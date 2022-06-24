Tom Del Beccaro on Newsom’s resistance to suspending the gas tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians already pay the most in the country for gas.

There’s been a lot of talk about suspending the gas tax to ease the pain on drivers, but democrats remain resistant.

Thanks to a bill singed in 2017, the tax will increase again on July 1st.

All this begs the question, why won’t Governor Newsom change his mind on suspending the tax?

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss why Newsom won’t change his mind about suspending the gas tax.