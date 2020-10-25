Tom Del Beccaro on Presidential Campaign with just days to go





(AP) – President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder at a trio of rallies Saturday that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus.

That’s in spite of spiking cases and word that the vice president’s top aide is now infected. Trump also mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms about the pandemic. In a rally of his own Saturday, Biden told supporters that he understands the public health reasons for campaigning at a distance.

Underscoring that difference in approach, Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced he would continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

President Donald Trump is asserting that even without a vaccine, “we’re rounding the turn. It’s going to be over.”

Trump made the dubious claim to voters at a packed campaign rally in New Hampshire.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows new COVID-19 cases at a high, with 83,718 reported Saturday, just shy of the 83,757 infections on Friday. Before that, most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been 77,362, on July 16.

Trump says “you know why we have cases so much? Because that’s all we do but test.”

Trump is trying to win a state that he narrowly lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is also making a stop in Bangor, Maine. He’s trying to capture the 2nd Congressional District’s one electoral vote.

Political Commentator Tom Del Beccaro joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the State of the Presidential Campaign with nine days to go.