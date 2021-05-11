Tom Del Beccaro on proposed rebates for millions of Californians





SACRAMENTO, (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to tap an extraordinary $76 billion budget surplus to give tax rebates to millions of people.

The Democratic governor on Monday proposed checks of up to $1,100 for taxpayers earning $75,000 or less.

Filers without children would be eligible for $600 while those with kids would get an extra $500.

It is his first proposal in a pandemic recovery plan totaling $100 billion and comes as he faces a likely recall election.

His Republican opponents say one-time payments aren’t a substitute for broader tax reform.

Chairman Rescue California and KUSI Contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the proposed recovery plan.

The plan needs approval from state lawmakers.