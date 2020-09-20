Tom Del Beccaro on the bid to recall Gavin Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Opponents of Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a recall effort for the third time in June.

Retired Yolo County sheriff’s Sgt. Orrin Heatlie is the “lead proponent” of the new recall bid citing the economic disruption caused by the governor’s tough response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Chairman of the California Republican Party and supporter of the recall Tom Del Beccaro discussed the reasons on Good Morning San Diego.

Some of the major issues organizers say lead to the increase in signatures are the ongoing lockdowns, homelessness, and AB 5.

According to the latest report on the Secretary of State’s website, only 55,326 have been reported out of the 1,495,709 needed to call an election.