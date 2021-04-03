Tom Del Beccaro on the MLB All-Star Game controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major League Baseball has declared intention to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft — which was slated to take place in Atlanta — to a different location that has not yet been disclosed.

This decision comes on the heels of S. B. 202 passing in Georgia, a law that has been criticized as restricting voting access for Georgians.

Commissioner Rob Manfred commented that the decision to move the All-Star Game was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport” and was deliberated on by teams, former and current players, the MLB Players Association and The Players Alliance, as well as others.

KUSI Contributor Tom Del Berccaro joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the controversy.