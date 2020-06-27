Tom Del Beccaro: Presidential polling and who will decide the election

SAN DIEGO (AP) – President Donald Trump is entering the final four-month stretch before Election Day presiding over a country that faces a public health crisis, mass unemployment and a reckoning over racism. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is raking in cash. And a series of national and battleground polls suggest growing obstacles to Trump’s reelection.

But the election is far from locked in.

Trump’s Gallup job approval rating stands at 39% this month, putting him in dangerous territory historically.

Since World War II, all incumbent presidents who lost were at 45% or lower in Gallup polls conducted in June of their reelection year. Only Harry Truman, at 40% in 1948, managed a comeback win. Trump’s ahead of one-term presidents Jimmy Carter (32% in 1980) and George H.W. Bush (37% in 1992). But he’s behind Obama’s 46% in 2012 and George W. Bush’s 49% in 2004.

Author and KUSI political contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss presidential polls and why he believes Independents will decide the election more than ever.