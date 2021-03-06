Tom Del Beccaro reacts as State clears theme parks, stadiums to reopen, with capacity rules

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks across California, along with stadiums, can reopen as early as April 1 subject to counties’ rates of COVID-19 spread and with strict capacity-control mandates and required mask-wearing, state officials announced Friday.

The announcement marks a major policy shift relating to theme parks, which the state had earlier said would not be permitted to reopen until their home counties reached the least-restrictive tier of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” a four-level system guiding reopenings of businesses and other attractions.

Under the new guidance announced by the California Department of Public Health, theme parks will now be allowed to reopen when their home county reaches the “red” tier, the second-most-restrictive level of the economic blueprint.

