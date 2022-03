Tom Del Beccaro reacts to Governor Newsom’s State of the State Address

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom gave his fourth State of the State Address yesterday.

In a speech just under twenty minutes long, the Governor touched on many topics including crime, climate change, the Ukraine invasion, and the rising gas prices.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI political contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, broke down the State of California Address.