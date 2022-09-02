Tom Del Beccaro reacts to President Biden’s divisive ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden is being widely criticized for his “divisive” speech, where he labeled his political opponents as “threats to the nation.”

Biden also accused President Trump and his closes political allies and supports of threatening to take the country backwards. Biden said point blank, “equality and Democracy are under assault,” which is an obvious lie, especially after the FBI just raided the home of his opponent, and put many Americans in jail for supporting President Trump on January 6th.

The Biden Administration has also just been caught colluding with big tech to censor certain people and news outlets that are critical of their leadership. But Biden says Republicans are the “threats to Democracy.”

Biden also called Donald Trump out by name saying he and “MAGA Republicans” represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of the republic.

All this division coming from the man who campaigned on “unity.”

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro reacted to Biden’s divisive speech on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

President Joe Biden is being widely criticized for his "divisive" speech, where he labeled his political opponents as "threats to the nation." pic.twitter.com/QpUOtZldOU — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 2, 2022