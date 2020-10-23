Tom Del Beccaro says ‘there’s no question Biden is bought and paid for’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The second and final 2020 presidential debate was Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Their was lots of tension leading up to the debate after Hunter Biden’s old laptop was found and revealed devastating emails exposing his father’s involvement in his overseas business dealing.

During the debate, Joe Biden denied once again having any involvement.

But to make things even more interesting, just 90-minutes before the debate, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski held a press conference accusing Democratic nominee Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family’s overseas business dealings. Essentially proving that Biden has been lying about his involvement the whole time.

Bobulinski said, “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Biden also denied other things that he is on video saying like banning fracking, and calling African-Americans “Super Predators.”

Author and political contributor Tom Del Beccaro says “there’s no question Joe Biden is bought and paid for,” and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on the final debate in more detail.