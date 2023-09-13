Political analyst Tom Del Beccaro reacts to Biden impeachment inquiry





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has directed Republican-led committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s controversial business dealings with foreign nations.

McCarthy’s announcement comes amid pressure from fellow Republican congressmembers, and former President Donald Trump who has called on Republicans to fight “tough” against Democrats.

McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said outside the speaker’s office at the Capitol. “That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

Political analyst Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes Tuesday on Good Evening San Diego to share his reaction and explain why he believes McCarthy was right to let the American people “see the facts” regarding the Biden family’s business dealings before taking the step of opening the impeachment inquiry.

Del Beccaro said, “if you were to reverse it, and did impeachment, there would have been skepticism at the outset. Sixty-plus percent of Americans now believe that Biden was involved in his son’s business and knew about it and probably profited from it. So because he’s (McCarthy) taken this approach, this next step is more legitimate.”

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, called McCarthy’s move “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” Sams wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “His own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support.”

Despite the White House’s claim there is “no evidence,” many Republicans say there is plenty of evidence including, IRS Whistleblowers, Hunter Biden’s emails & texts discussing business involving Joe Biden, former business partners have even spoken out under oath, and an FBI informant has come forward.

Watch McCarthy’s speech announcing the impeachment inquiry on YouTube.