Tom Del Beccaro warns Republicans won’t help Democrats replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll move to temporarily replace Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein has been out of office for health reasons, but her absence is making it hard for the Senate to approve nominations from the president.

Feinstein released a statement asking Schumer to temporarily replace her on the panel, but she has not yet said when she is returning.

Republican opposition to replacing Feinstein temporarily is strong, and it would take at least ten GOP votes for Democrats to make it happen.

Political analyst Tom Del Beccaro warns that the Republicans will not give in and allow Feinstein to be temporarily replaced.

Del Beccaro explained to KUSI that “the Feinstein controversy is about power politics. Democrats need her vote to confirm their judges whom republicans rightfully see as far left.”

Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain the controversy in more detail.