Tom Del Berccao gives update on recall Newsom election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss updates on the latest in the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

An investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom has found that Gov. Newsom misled the public on his accomplishments in terms of treating acres with fuel breaks and prescribed burns in areas that need prioritization, Del Beccaro said.

While Gov. Newsom has created what he has called the “largest and most comprehensive renter protection deal in the United States,” Del Beccaro noted that treatment for homeless people is still needed to get them off the streets.