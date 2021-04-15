Tomi Lahren details crisis at US-Mexico border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tomi Lahren, from Fox Nation’s “No Interruption With Tomi Lahren,” recently toured a part of the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, interviewing mayors and ranchers on their experience with the current border crisis.

During her visit, Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs told Lahren that President Joe Biden’s border policies have him left dealing with the consequences.

Since taking up office, President Biden has done away with certain Trump immigration policies such as wall construction and having asylum seekers remain in Mexico while waiting for cases to be heard.

Tomi Lahren from Fox Nation’s “No Interruption With Tomi Lahren,” joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her visit to an Arizona border town.