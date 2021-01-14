Tomi Lahren slams Democrats move to impeach Donald Trump a second time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, after the president’s calls for them to “peacefully and patriotically” protest against the election results.

The host of Fox Nation’s Final Thoughts, Tomi Lahren, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to voice her opposition to the Democrats decision to once again impeach President Trump.

Lahren explained that Trump didn’t incite the violence, and said if he did, we would be seeing the clip being played routinely on the news. She strongly condemned all kinds of political violence, from the various BLM riots, to the “despicable” acts that occurred at the US Capitol.

As some Republicans begin to distance themselves from President Trump, Lahren said the MAGA movement is not going away. She said, “there is no Republican party without Donald Trump and I wish that some of these RINOs, Republicans in name only, would understand that. You can impeach the president, you can even remove the president, you can even cancel him or censor him on social media platforms, but the millions and millions of Americans that support their president, and still support their president, we’re not going anywhere.”

Continuing, “the Make America Great Again slogan, is not going anywhere. It doesn’t live and die with Trump’s administration. He is still very much the lifeblood of this movement, and we’re not going anywhere. In fact, we are just getting stronger.”

Lastly, Lahren was highly critical of Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown policies, explaining her belief that he is trying to decimate the economy so he can blame California’s budget deficit on coronavirus, instead of years of mismanagement from Democrat leaders.