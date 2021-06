Tomi Lahren’s new episode of ‘No Interruptions’ examines California homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren debuts a new episode of “No Interruptions” tonight where she will examine homelessness in California.

She traveled to Venice Beach to speak with people who live and work in the city on how leadership has led to the homeless problem.

Lahren spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about what she learned during the filming the episode for Fox Nation.